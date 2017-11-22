SEB: Erika Lundquist new Head of Private Banking

SEB has appointed Erika Lundquist as new Head of Private Banking. Erika Lundquist has more than 25 years' experience from the financial sector and has for the last three years been Head of SEB in Luxembourg.

Erika Lundquist joined SEB in 2008 and has had several positions within Large Corporates and Financial Institutions as well as within Private Banking. Most recently, Erika Lundquist has held the position as Head of SEB in Luxembourg.

"I look forward to taking our Private Banking offering to the next level and to creating even more value for our customers" says Erika Lundquist.

SEB has a leading Nordic position within Private Banking with a global outreach in 11 countries. Erika Lundquist takes over as Head of Private Banking from Martin Gärtner who will remain in SEB as Senior Advisor.



For further information, please contact

Frank Hojem, Head of media relations

+46 70 763 99 47

frank.hojem@seb.se (mailto:frank.hojem@seb.se)



SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group. As a relationship bank, SEB in Sweden and the Baltic countries offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway and Germany the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2017, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,933billion while its assets under management totaled SEK 1,850 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com (http://www.sebgroup.com)





