Immunicum AB: Immunicum AB: Invitation to Investor Events

Press release

November 22, 2017

Invitation to Investor Events

Immunicum AB (publ; First North Premier: IMMU.ST) a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel immune-priming cancer treatment against a variety of solid tumors, today announced that CEO Carlos de Sousa will present the Company as well as provide background on the previously announced proposed Rights Issue at two upcoming investor events.

Aktiespararna Stora Aktiedagen in Gothenburg

Date: Monday, November 27, 2017

Presentation Time: 10:10-10:40 CET

Location: Svenska Mässan, Mässans Gata 8, Gothenburg

Please register to attend at https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/stora-aktiedagen-goteborg (https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/stora-aktiedagen-goteborg).

Immunicum Investor Event in Stockholm

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2017

Presentation Time: 18:00-19:00 CET

Location: United Spaces, Waterfront Building, Floor 2, Klarabergsviadukten 63, Stockholm

After the presentation, there is an opportunity to enjoy drinks and refreshments. Please register to attend by emailing info@immunicum.com (mailto:info@immunicum.com) no later than Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52

E-mail: info@immunicum.com (mailto:info@immunicum.com)

Investor relations, sweden

Helena Stångberg

Hallvarsson & Halvarsson

Telephone: + 46 709 71 12 53

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:helena.stangberg@halvarsson.se)

Investor and Media Relations EU/US

Gretchen Schweitzer

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 172 861 8540

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

The Company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 545 013 31

www.redeye.se (http://www.redeye.se/)

about IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier. www.immunicum.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Immunicum AB via Globenewswire

