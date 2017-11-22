

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen advanced against its major rivals in late Asian deals on Wednesday.



The yen hit 2-day highs of 112.07 against the greenback and 148.61 against the pound, from Tuesday's closing values of 112.44 and 148.82, respectively.



The Japanese currency rose to 113.24 against the franc and 76.54 against the kiwi, off its early 2-day low of 113.53 and a 5-day low of 76.94, respectively.



The Japanese currency edged up to 84.81 against the aussie, 87.80 against the loonie and 131.71 against the euro, compared to yesterday's closing values of 85.19, 87.98 and 131.96, respectively.



If the yen rises further, it may find resistance around 111.00 against the greenback, 147.00 against the pound, 130.00 against the euro, 112.00 against the franc, 83.00 against the aussie, 75.00 against the kiwi and 86.00 against the loonie.



