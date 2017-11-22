

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a positive note Wednesday, although overall gains may remain muted ahead of the release of minutes from the latest Fed and ECB meeting due today and tomorrow, respectively. Trading volumes may also remain light ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.



Asian stock markets extended recent gains, the dollar held weaker and gold steadied while oil traded firm on data showing a fall in U.S. crude inventories. The Mexican peso jumped to its highest in a month on conclusion of NAFTA talks.



U.K. chancellor Philip Hammond presents his Budget today as he faces a squeeze on available resources amid lingering uncertainty over the nature of Britain's departure from the European Union.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose sharply to reach fresh record closing highs in the wake of upbeat earnings news and better-than-expected housing data. The Dow and the S&P 500 rose about 0.7 percent each while the Nasdaq Composite rallied as much as 1.1 percent.



European markets also ended Tuesday's session firmly in positive territory as investors put aside concerns about the possibility of a new election in Germany.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.4 percent. The German DAX climbed 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX