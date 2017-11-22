Rambler Metals and Mining plc: Rambler Appoints Experienced Underground Mining Engineer As General Manager at the Ming Copper-Gold Mine

LONDON, ENGLAND & BAIE VERTE, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2017 / Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ('Rambler' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Britton, P.E. as the Company's new General Manager at the Ming Copper-Gold Mine in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS

· Mr. Britton is a registered professional mining engineer with over 35 years of experience in leading and safely managing underground and surface mining and milling operations. He has worked in mining operations across North America with a focus on copper, zinc, uranium, and coal.

· Mr. Britton has extensive experience in both technical and operating roles. He is the author of two books on mining and has presented and published over 50 technical papers.

· The Company's previous General Manager, Mr. Robert McGuire, provided his notice to retire earlier this year. Mr. McGuire has been with the Company since 2012, supporting the operations through to commercial production. He was instrumental in navigating the Company through a challenging commodity price cycle and more recently overseeing the first year of the Company's Phase II expansion to 1,250 mtpd.

