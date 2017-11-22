sprite-preloader
Rambler Metals and Mining plc: Rambler Appoints Experienced Underground Mining Engineer As General Manager at the Ming Copper-Gold Mine

LONDON, ENGLAND & BAIE VERTE, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2017 / Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ('Rambler' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Britton, P.E. as the Company's new General Manager at the Ming Copper-Gold Mine in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS

· Mr. Britton is a registered professional mining engineer with over 35 years of experience in leading and safely managing underground and surface mining and milling operations. He has worked in mining operations across North America with a focus on copper, zinc, uranium, and coal.

· Mr. Britton has extensive experience in both technical and operating roles. He is the author of two books on mining and has presented and published over 50 technical papers.

· The Company's previous General Manager, Mr. Robert McGuire, provided his notice to retire earlier this year. Mr. McGuire has been with the Company since 2012, supporting the operations through to commercial production. He was instrumental in navigating the Company through a challenging commodity price cycle and more recently overseeing the first year of the Company's Phase II expansion to 1,250 mtpd.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1662X_1-2017-11-21.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Norman Williams, CPA,CA
President and CEO
Rambler Metals & Mining Plc
Tel No: 709-800-1929
Fax No: 709-800-1921

Peter Mercer
Vice President, Corporate Secretary
Rambler Metals & Mining Plc
Tel No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2700
Fax No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2719

Nominated Advisor (NOMAD)
David Porter
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
Tel No: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

Investor Relations
Nicole Marchand Investor Relations
Tel No: 416- 428-3533
Nicole@nm-ir.com

Website: www.ramblermines.com

This information is provided by RNS; The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

SOURCE: Rambler Metals and Mining plc


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE