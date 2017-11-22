

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google plans to de-rank articles from Russian state-owned media sites, Russia Today and Sputnik, following allegations about Kremlin meddling in U.S. electoral processes.



Eric Schmidt, the executive chairman of Google's parent company Alphabet, said Google would begin to reduce the presence of TV and online news organisation Russia Today or RT, and Sputnik, an online media network. The move is said to be to deal with the spread of misinformation.



Speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada, Schmidt said, 'We're well aware of this one, and we're working on detecting this kind of scenario you're describing and deranking those kinds of sites.' His comments came at a Q & A session when asked about RT's use of Google's AdSense service.



Schmidt continued, 'It's basically RT and Sputnik... We're well aware and we're trying to engineer the systems to prevent it.'



US intelligence agencies reportedly describe RT as 'Russia's state-run propaganda machine'. Meanwhile, Google's own investigation reportedly had found no manipulation of its platform or policy violations by RT.



Schmidt said, 'I am strongly not in favour of censorship. I am very strongly in favour of ranking. It's what we do. It's a very legitimate question as to how we rank, A or B, right? And we do the best we can in millions and millions of rankings every day.'



Responding to Schmidt's comments, the publications, which have always defended themselves as legitimate news organisations, called the move as arbitrary and a form of censorship.



RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said in a statement published on RT, 'Good to have Google on record as defying all logic and reason: facts aren't allowed if they come from RT, 'because Russia' - even if we have Google on Congressional record saying they've found no manipulation of their platform or policy violations by RT.'



US intelligence services accuse Russia of trying to favor Donald Trump by spreading fake news and hacking the Democratic National Committee networks. But, Russia has repeatedly denied claims that it interfered in the 2016 presidential elections.



Recently, RT was forced to register with the U.S. government under the Foreign Agents Registration Act or FARA. The broadcaster is fighting the order in court.



In October, Twitter announced that it would no longer allow advertisements from RT and Sputnik.



