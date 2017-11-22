

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major opponents in late Asian trading on Wednesday.



The greenback hit 2-day lows of 0.9896 against the franc and 112.07 against the yen, compared to Tuesday's closing values of 0.9914 and 112.44, respectively.



The greenback that closed Tuesday's trading at 1.1738 against the euro and 1.3238 against the pound fell to 1.1756 and 1.3262, respectively.



The greenback is likely to find support around 111.00 against the yen, 0.97 against the franc, 1.185 against the euro and 1.34 against the pound.



