

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate dropped in September, the labor force survey from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.



The unemployment rate fell to seasonally adjusted 4 percent in September from 4.3 percent in June. The expected rate was 4.1 percent.



The decrease of 0.3 percentage points, or 8,000 remained within the margin of error but in accordance with the development since April, the statistical office, said.



The rate for September indicates August to October period and the June data reflects May to July period.



There were 110,000 unemployed persons in September. At the same time, employment increased by 12,000 from June.



