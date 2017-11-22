PANDORA hereby reports transactions in shares by executive employees and closely related parties in the PANDORA share.



Ronica Wang, member of the Board of Directors of PANDORA, has bought 1,488 shares at a total price of DKK 833,256 in PANDORA, and now owns a total of 5,999 shares.



ABOUT PANDORA PANDORA designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. PANDORA jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through around 7,700 points of sale, including more than 2,300 concept stores.



Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, PANDORA employs around 23,800 people worldwide of whom around 13,200 are located in Thailand, where the Company manufactures its jewellery. PANDORA is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2016, PANDORA's total revenue was DKK 20.3 billion (approximately EUR 2.7 billion).



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Ronica Wang -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors of PANDORA, -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name PANDORA A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 5299007OWYZ6I1E46843 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, Shares type of instrument ISIN DK0060252690 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1) - Volume(s) Volume: 600 shares - Price(s) Price: DKK 334,200 2) Volume: 888 shares Price: DKK 499,056 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information Volume: 1,488 shares - Aggregated volume Price: DKK 833,256 - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transactions 21 November 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transactions Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Attachment:

