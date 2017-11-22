

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tour operator Thomas Cook Group Plc. (TCKGY.PK, TCG.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 profit after tax climbed to 12 million pounds from last year's 1 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 0.8 pence, up from 0.3 pence last year. Underlying earnings per share were 9.3 pence, compared to 8.1 pence a year ago.



The prior year results were restated.



Group revenue increased to 9.01 billion pounds from 7.81 billion pounds a year ago, reflecting strong customer demand for holiday and flight offering. Group revenue went up 9% on a like-for-like basis adjusted for foreign exchange.



The company noted that UK margins were lower after four consecutive years of profit growth.



Further, reflecting the progress in FY17 and confidence in the future, the Board is recommending a dividend of 0.6 pence per share, a 20% increase on the dividend paid last year



Peter Fankhauser, Chief Executive of Thomas Cook said, 'Looking to the year ahead, we can see real momentum in our Group Airline, and expect our Continental Europe and Northern Europe tour operator businesses to continue their good performance. While conditions are challenging in the UK, we have implemented a set of actions to improve performance. Overall, based on current trading, I believe that we are well-positioned to achieve a full year operating result in line with market expectations.'



