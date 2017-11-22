

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence weakened for the fourth straight month in November to the lowest level in just over two years, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 65.2 in November from 67.3 in October.



Moreover, the latest reading was the lowest since October 2015, when it was 62.8.



The indicator measuring financial situation expectation of households declined to 84.6 from 87.0.



Assessment of general economic situation outlook also worsened in November, with the index falling to 87.1 from 90.4.



The number of people unemployed expectation index remained unchanged at 70.9. The probability of saving index came in at 21.0 versus 18.0 in the prior month.



