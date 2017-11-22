

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) reported profit before tax of 242.3 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2017 compared to 158.4 million pounds, previous year. Profit after tax decreased to 197.4 million pounds or 28.9 pence per share from 202.6 million pounds or 29.7 pence per share. Reported profit after tax decreased year-over-year, as the 84 million pounds increase in the reported profit before tax was more than offset by the 89 million pounds higher tax charge, largely associated with the enactment of the reduction in corporation tax giving rise to a 57 million pounds deferred tax credit in the first half of last year.



First-half underlying profit before tax increased to 194.3 million pounds from 189.0 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 23.5 pence compared to 22.2 pence.



First-half revenue increased to 876.0 million pounds from 853.0 million pounds, previous year. The Group said its first-half revenue increased reflecting allowed regulatory revenue changes and income from property sales partly offset by the accounting impact of Water Plus JV, which completed on 1 June 2016.



The Board has proposed an interim dividend of 13.24 pence per ordinary share, an increase of 2.2 percent, in line with policy of targeting an annual growth rate of at least RPI inflation through to 2020. The interim dividend is expected to be paid on 1 February 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 22 December 2017.



