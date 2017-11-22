HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- MetLife Hong Kong* sponsored diabetes management activities coinciding with World Diabetes Day in November. Joining hands with the Diabetic Support Group, MetLife Hong Kong held the Diabetes Management Educational Seminar to raise awareness of the rising trend of diabetes cases and their associated health risks. The seminar aimed to promote diseases prevention and management.

The event was held in the Hospital Authority Building and attracted over 100 participants, who received a free health checkup right at the venue. A registered nutritionist demonstrated common fallacies of the diabetic diet and shared the healthy diet recommendations. Additionally, several medical specialists shared knowledge about diabetic complications, including diabetic limb and diabetic mellitus retinopathy.

Ms. Carolyn Chung, Head of Corporate Marketing and Communications of MetLife Hong Kong, said, "We are thrilled to be part of this meaningful event. For the 1 in 10 people in Hong Kong living with diabetes, we are dedicated to raising awareness in the community about diabetes and its prevention. As our customers' trusted advisor, we at MetLife Hong Kong are committed to putting customers first by improving the health of Hong Kong people and making universal medical protection accessible to underserved groups. Recently, we have extended the scope of the MetLife Health-is-Wealth Medical Plan to include people with diabetes. Through this inclusive action, we hope to help this group of people better navigate their health journey."

