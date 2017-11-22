

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L), a business information and events group, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax climbed 22 percent to 40.7 million pounds from last year's 33.4 million pounds. Earnings per share were 37.9 pence, up 56 percent from 24.3 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 106.5 million pounds, compared to 102.5 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 76.4 pence, compared to 66.5 pence a year earlier.



Revenue for the year grew 6 percent to 386.9 million pounds from 366.1 million pounds in the prior year. Adjusted total revenue was 428.4 million pounds, up 6 percent.



Meanwhile, underlying revenues were down 1%.



Further, the Board approved a 33% increase in the final dividend to 21.8p per share, to be paid to shareholders on 15 February 2018.



Looking ahead, Andrew Rashbass, CEO, said, '2017 has been a year of transition and as we enter a new financial year, it remains our view that, subject to the usual caveats, Euromoney remains on track to return to underlying growth in 2018.'



Separately, Euromoney announced that it has reached a binding agreement to sell its minority equity stake in Dealogic, a provider of content and software solutions to financial firms, to Ion Investment Group for approximately $135 million. The consideration will be received in cash.



Completion of the sale is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to take approximately six weeks.



Euromoney has been associated with the Dealogic businesses for over 30 years and acquired its stake in Dealogic in December 2014.



Euromoney will continue to receive from Dealogic the league tables and data analytics products used in its Global Capital business.



The sale proceeds will initially be used to pay down debt and over time will provide Euromoney with capital to invest in its main investment themes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX