The GSMA and the Mobile World Capital Barcelona today announced that the Youth Mobile Festival Barcelona (YoMo Barcelona) will take place Tuesday, 27 February through Friday, 2 March 2018 at La Farga L'Hospitalet, and will feature a media day on Wednesday, 28 February. Now in its second year, YoMo Barcelona will once again inspire future generations to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering, art/design, and math (STEAM) disciplines and will offer young people and educators an expanded set of activities and events. YoMo is sponsored by Bayer Hispania, Grupo Edelvives, Museo del Gas de la Fundación Gas Natural Fenosa and Robotix Lego for Education.

"YoMo showcases the passion, energy and excitement around science and technology and the amazing innovation that is taking place across the mobile and STEAM ecosystems," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. "With nearly 1,800 hours of stimulating content, YoMo will allow students to sample a wealth of innovation ranging from how to convert mobile phones into a microscope to making virtual reality glasses with recycled materials, and much more."

YoMo Barcelona is open to all students and education professionals in Catalonia and Spain and is free to attend. The programme is intended to motivate young people to pursue education and careers in STEAM industries and is supported by local, regional, national and European stakeholders, including the Catalan Ministry of Education, businesses across STEAM industries, professional institutions, R&D laboratories, not-for-profit charities, universities and other specialist education institutions.

It is anticipated that more than 15,000 students and educators from across Catalonia and Spain will come to Barcelona to participate in this engaging and inspiring four-day showcase of science and technology, making it the largest STEAM event in Spain. Designed for students from eight to 18 years old, YoMo Barcelona will feature educational exhibits, live shows, interactive workshops, and a wide range of hands-on activities. Information on activities currently scheduled for YoMo is available at www.yomobcn.com/showfloor.

Registration Open

Registration for school group places is already fully booked and a waiting list is in place. Media can apply for a pass to attend at the following sites: Catalan www.yomobcn.cat/prensa, English www.yomobcn.com/press, and Spanish www.yomobcn.es/premsa. More information, including details on sponsorship and showcase opportunities, is available at www.yomobcn.com

Get Involved at Mobile World Congress 2018

For more information on Mobile World Congress 2018, including how to attend, exhibit or sponsor, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com. Follow developments and updates on Mobile World Congress on Twitter @GSMA using MWC18, on our LinkedIn Mobile World Congress page www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-world-congress or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mobileworldcongress/.

The Mobile World Congress is the cornerstone of the Mobile World Capital, which will be hosted in Barcelona through 2023. The Mobile World Capital encompasses programmes and activities that span the entire year and will benefit not only the citizens of Barcelona, Catalonia and Spain, but also the worldwide mobile industry. For more information on the Mobile World Capital, visit www.mobileworldcapital.com.

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with more than 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

About Mobile World Capital Barcelona

Mobile World Capital Barcelona (MWCapital) is an initiative driving the mobile and digital transformation of society while helping improve people's lives globally. With support of the public and private sector throughout Barcelona, Catalonia and Spain, MWCapital focuses on three areas: the digital empowerment of new generations, professionals and citizens; the digital transformation of industries; and the acceleration of digital innovation through entrepreneurship.

Collectively, our mSchools, Digital Transformation and mVenturesBcn programmes are positively transforming the education system, the industry and the economy. MWCapital also hosts the Mobile World Congress and delivers 4 Years From Now (4YFN), a business platform for the startup community.

