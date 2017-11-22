

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Company Limited (HICL.L) reported profit before tax of 87.6 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2017 compared to 85.3 million pounds, prior year. Profit before tax increased principally due to incremental income from acquisitions being largely countered by less beneficial changes in valuation assumptions. Profit for the period was 87.6 million pounds or 5.1 pence per share compared to 85.3 million pounds or 6.1 pence per share. Earnings per share decreased year-over-year due to the reduced contribution from changes in valuation assumptions. First-half total income was 88.5 million pounds, an increase from 86.2 million pounds, previous year.



On an investment basis, first-half profit before tax increased to 87.8 million pounds from 85.6 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 5.1 pence compared to 6.1 pence. On an investment basis, total income was up 8.6% at 108.1 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX