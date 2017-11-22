Debiopharm International SA Launches Clinical Trials Website: patients.debiopharm.com

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The website provides patients with helpful information on the company's clinical trials

DebiopharmInternationalSA (Debiopharm - www.debiopharm.com), part of DebiopharmGroup', a Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced today the launch of its new clinical trials website patients.debiopharm.com. The website provides patients and their caregivers with helpful information on Debiopharm's clinical trials and studies. It also offers accessible information about the clinical trial process in general.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/608971/Debiopharm_International_Website.jpg )



Debiopharm's main therapeutic areas are oncology and infectious diseases. The company is currently conducting trials in multiple indications like Ovarian cancer, Head & Neck cancer and

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Additional studies are running in patients with Advanced Solid Malignancies as well. The website contains useful information for each clinical trial such as a short description of the trial process and its purpose, main inclusion criteria, as well as a map locating the study sites (in accordance with the information contained in the EU Clinical Trials Register and the clinicaltrials.gov website). The patient can print the information to discuss with his/her doctor.

"This website is intended to be a helpful tool for patients and their families", explains ChristianAeschlimann, Director of Clinical Operations at DebiopharmInternationalSA. "They can find accessible information related to our clinical trials and treatment options. The website also allows users to share links of patient associations".

The website was developed in collaboration with the Superhuit agency in Lausanne. Created with the user experience in mind, the website includes intuitive design features to help patients to navigate easily and find information.

About DebiopharmInternationalSA

Part of Debiopharm Group' - a Swiss-headquartered global biopharmaceutical group including five companies active in the life science areas of drug development, GMP manufacturing of proprietary drugs, diagnostic tools and investment management - Debiopharm International SA is focused on the development of prescription drugs that target unmet medical needs. The company in-licenses and develops promising drug candidates. The products are commercialized by pharmaceutical out-licensing partners to give access to the largest number of patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit http://www.debiopharm.com

We are on Twitter. Follow us @DebiopharmNews at http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews



DebiopharmInternationalSAContact

ChristellevonBüren

CommunicationCoordinator

christelle.vonburen@debiopharm.com

Tel:+41(0)21-321-01-11



