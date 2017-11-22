Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company or ESO), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



On 21st November 2017 the Board of ESO approved new electricity distribution service and public electricity prices, which come into effect as of 2018 after the announcement from the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices (hereinafter - the Commission).



ESO electricity prices recalculated after the Commission has changed the components of electricity prices.



ESO proposed an average of 3,5 % lower public electricity prices for residential customers as of 1st January 2018.



For business customers, who receive electricity from medium voltage networks, ESO proposed 8,5 % lower network service price (including public service obligation), for those supplied electricity from the low voltage networks - 1,1 %. The cost of the electricity and its transportation service may vary for specific customers.



It should be noted that the Commission may further decide on the budget of public service obligations (PSO) and public electricity price cap adjustment. Prices of services may be adjusted, if these solutions are adopted.



After the announcement of final prices from the Commission, ESO will issue a separate notice.



