There is confirmed error in GCF Orderbook message (tag: o) which will remain in production during the day.



In certain rare situations orderbook may display crossed/locked orderbooks for instruments traded in INET trading system. A correction has been installed in a test system and will be implemented in production tomorrow morning Thursday November 23, 2017. For technical questions please contact:



Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com