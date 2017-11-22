Mountain Province Diamonds Results of Ninth Diamond Sale

TORONTO and NEW YORK, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX and NASDAQ: MPVD) today announces the results of its recently completed ninth diamond sale.

The results of the ninth sale, with preceding sale results for comparative context, are summarized as follows:

2017-Q1 2017-Q2 2017-Q3 2017-Oct 2017-Nov Sales 1-3 Sales 4-5 Sales 6-7 Sale 8 Sale 9 Tender Sale Proceeds (USD million) 37.7 33.8 48.0 21.3 19.0 Carats Sold ('000s) 522 370 753 353 288 Value per Carat (USD)[1] 72 91 64 60 66 Normalized Value per Carat (USD) 72 79[2] 67[2] 63[2] 71[2] [1] Diamonds sold at individual sale events will not directly reflect run-of-mine production from specific processing periods. The timing of the sale of some goods may be accelerated or deferred for tactical marketing purposes. Realized average value per carat is also impacted by the binary nature of the fancies and specials bidding process within each production split, conducted approximately every five weeks with the Company's joint venture partner, De Beers Canada Inc. The winning party of each fancies and specials bid then markets 100% of those diamonds. [2] Normalized to adjust for goods accelerated or deferred, and to include fancies and specials acquired through bid by De Beers Canada Inc.

Pricing in this ninth sale was stable to firm, with prices across the full assortment profile generally averaging about 2% higher than the eighth sale.The increase in average price realization is primarily a result of an improved quality distribution in the larger stone sizes and increased demand for lower value assortments.

Said Reid Mackie, the Company's Vice President Diamond Marketing, "Despite caution reported in the rough markets after the return from Indian and Jewish holidays, customer participation metrics at our ninth sale were strong with over 150 companies attending the tender, average bids per lot reaching our highest level to date at 11.9, and return customers purchasing 88% by value. This, combined with firming of price-points in our lower qualities and sizes, demonstrates the ability of our tender process to harness positive outlook in the market following encouraging news from the Asian and US retail markets."

To more meaningfully relate prices realized at sale events to production results, the Company also provides the following table:

Inception YTD Production to End of Q1 Q2 July Aug Sep Aug Total Period[4] Year 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 Sale in Which Goods Were Primarily Sold 1 & 2 3 to 5 6,7& Partial 8 9 n/a[2] n/a[2] Partial 8 Tonnes Processed (100%) ('000s) 515 492 767 314 269 241[3] 263 2,345 Recovered Grade (carats per tonne) 1.64 1.76 2.10 2.13 2.32 2.22 2.40 2.11 Carats Recovered (100%) ('000s) 847 867 1,614 669 622 535 632 4,939 Carats Recovered (49% share) ('000s) 422 425 791 328 305 262 310 2,420 Attributed Value per Tonne in CAD[1] 143 188 180 160 185 n/a[2] n/a[2] [1] Attributed Value per Tonne has been determined based on realized sale results, with any accelerated or deferred goods adjusted to their period of production, reflecting only the Company's 49% share of all diamonds including fancies and specials. [2] Not applicable as goods from this production period have not yet been sold. [3] Tonnes processed in the month of September reflect the impact of a planned five day shut-down in that month for annual maintenance. [4] Total figures may differ slightly from the sum of monthly figures due to the effects of rounding.

Said David Whittle, the Company's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, "I am pleased to report that Gahcho Kué mine operations is continuing its solid track record, not only in terms of plant performance but with our highest monthly recovered grade to date.This result is a testament to the quality of the mine operating team, which along with the consistent performance of our marketing group is a driving factor behind the strong operating margins we are generating."

Mountain Province Diamondsis a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. Gahcho Kué is the world's largest new diamond mine, consisting of a cluster of four diamondiferous kimberlites, three of which are being developed and mined under the initial 12 year mine plan.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimated production and mine life of the project of Mountain Province; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; the future price of diamonds; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the ability manage debt; capital expenditures; the ability to obtain permits for operations; liquidity; tax rates; and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Mountain Province, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be", "potential" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Mountain Province and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in market conditions, changes in project parameters, mine sequencing; production rates; cash flow; risks relating to the availability and timeliness of permitting and governmental approvals; supply of, and demand for, diamonds; fluctuating commodity prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated.

These factors are discussed in greater detail in Mountain Province's most recent Annual Information Form and in the most recent MD&A filed on SEDAR, which also provide additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Mountain Province cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Mountain Province believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Although Mountain Province has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Mountain Province undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as the property is developed.

Further, Mountain Province may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. The principal assets of Mountain Province are administered pursuant to a joint venture under which Mountain Province is not the operator. Mountain Province is exposed to actions taken or omissions made by the operator within its prerogative and/or determinations made by the joint venture under its terms. Such actions or omissions may impact the future performance of Mountain Province. Under its current project finance facility Mountain Province is not permitted to pay dividends on common stock unless and until obligations under the facility have been satisfied. The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of Mountain Province's Board of Directors, subject to restrictions under the Company's project finance facility, and will depend on Mountain Province's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

