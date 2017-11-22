There is confirmed error in GCF Orderbook message (tag: o) which will remain in production during the day.



In certain rare situations orderbook may display crossed/locked orderbooks for equities and equity related instruments traded in INET trading system. Crossed orderbook may contain orders where the bid price is equal or higher than the lowest ask.



A correction has been installed in a test system and will be implemented in production tomorrow morning Thursday November 23, 2017.



For more information, please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com