

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Wednesday after the major U.S. averages hit fresh record closing highs overnight, buoyed by upbeat corporate earnings results and higher commodity prices.



Investors remained focused on the minutes from the latest Fed and ECB meeting due today and tomorrow, respectively.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose by 20 points or 0.59 percent to 3,430.46 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.6 percent to breach the 30,000 mark for the first time in a decade.



Japanese shares edged higher after Wall Street's record overnight finish. The benchmark Nikkei ended up 106.67 points or 0.48 percent at 22,523.15 while the broader Topix index gained 0.34 percent to close at 1,777.08. TDK, Toshiba, Japan Steel Works, Fuji Electric and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial climbed 2-6 percent.



Australian shares finished higher as rising oil and metals prices helped lift commodity-related stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 22.90 points or 0.38 percent to end at 5,986.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.39 percent higher at 6,067.60.



Santos, Oil Search, Woodside Petroleum and Origin Energy climbed 1-2 percent as oil hovered near a two-year high on expectations of a production cut next week at an OPEC meeting. Higher iron ore prices helped lift miners, with BHP Billiton rising 1.4 percent and Rio Tinto closing up 0.9 percent.



Banks ended mostly lower. Webjet shares fell as much as 11.6 percent after the online travel booking company issued a disappointing earnings forecast.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed that Australia's economy continued to expand in October. Another report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the value of total construction work done in Australia surged a seasonally adjusted 15.7 percent sequentially in the third quarter of 2017.



South Korea's Kospi average rose 9.81 points or 0.39 percent to 2,540.51, with tech stocks once again leading the surge. Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and LG Electronics jumped 1-3 percent.



In economic releases, South Korea's household debt grew at a slower pace in the third quarter, figures from Bank of Korea showed today. The annual growth in household credit eased to 9.5 percent from 10.4 percent a quarter ago.



New Zealand shares eked out modest gains as milk marketer A2 Milk rallied for the second straight session on the back of analyst upgrades.



The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index rose 16.51 points or 0.20 percent to 8,104.99 while A2 Milk shares jumped as much as 5.2 percent to close at $8.69. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell nearly 5 percent to extend Tuesday's losses.



Singapore's Straits Timex index was up 0.4 percent, extending gains for the fourth straight session. Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was rising 0.2 percent ahead of the October inflation data due later in the day.



Benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia and Taiwan were up between 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose sharply to reach fresh record closing highs in the wake of upbeat earnings news and better-than-expected housing data. The Dow and the S&P 500 rose about 0.7 percent each while the Nasdaq Composite rallied as much as 1.1 percent.



