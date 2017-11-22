SCANIA Selects Centigon to Armour Truck Cabs for the Danish Armed Forces

PARIS, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Denmark acquires SCANIA trucks whose driver cabins will be armouredby French armour specialist Centigon

Centigon France, a sister company of Centigon Security Group, a world-leading provider of civil and military armoured vehicles, today announced that it has been selected by SCANIA for the protection of truck cabins to equip the Danish Armed Forces.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609196/Centigon_France_Logo.jpg )



The acquisition contract with Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization is for a large fleet of military tactical (approximately 600) and civilian (approximately 250) trucks to be used for both national and international military operations and logistic purposes. More than a hundred will be equipped with armoured driver cabins that can withstand ballistic threats and the explosion of mines and IEDs; cabins will be available in several protection levels according to STANAG 4569.

In order to design and manufacture the appropriate protection, Centigon has relied on several decades of experience in the field of protection and the integration of ballistic materials, but also on innovative technologies such as digital simulation, which makes it possible to test the resistance of the cabin upstream of manufacturing. Centigon is also responsible for real destructive tests and will integrate Danish Armed Forces furnished equipment.

"We are extremely proud to be associated with SCANIA a world renowned truck manufacturer for such a large-scale military project," said Franck Baucher, Chief Executive Officer of Centigon France. "This is a strategic order that proves Centigon's ability to collaborate with OEMs to meet the expectations of very demanding defence customers."

The framework agreement is for seven years and includes a range of support, maintenance and repair services, supply of spare parts and training/education services to SCANIA. Armoured cab deliveries to SCANIA will start in 2019 and continue in the following years.

About Centigon France SAS

Centigon is a market leader in Europe, Africa and Middle East, and cumulates over 60 years of experience in ballistic protection and armour integration. Centigon produces all types of protected vehicles: cash-in-transit, civil and military. With an extensive know-how and ballistic expertise, Centigon vehicles offer protection against multiple threats (handgun, assault rifle, piercing weapons and blast). Centigon employs 160 people and has delivered 1000+ armoured vehicles over the past five years.