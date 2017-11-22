Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Worth $1.06 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalautomated parcel delivery terminals marketis expected to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the rapidly increasing volumes of parcel shipping. Such a considerable increase in volume is primarily driven by the growth in e-commerce market and cross-border deliveries globally. In addition, the increasing demand for alternative delivery solutions is also fueling the market growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Automated parcel delivery terminals are increasingly becoming the preferred alternative delivery solution as it helps in reducing the cost incurred in the logistics chain. In addition, it helps in increasing efficiency in deliveries and generating new market opportunities. These terminals find a high adoption across the globe as they offer great convenience to both the customer and seller. The terminals allow the customer to collect their packages at any time of the day as per their convenience. They also help sellers and logistics providers to avoid losses incurred due to last mile delivery failures or re-attempt deliveries. Moreover, the terminals are equipped with POS devices that facilitate cash on delivery through cards, thus allowing cashless and easy payments for parcels.

The increasing penetration of internet, smartphones, and Internet of Things (IoT) is further responsible for driving the demand for intelligent parcel lockers or delivery terminals. The smartphones provide great ease in verifying, tracking, and streamlining the transactions.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Analysis By Deployment Location (Indoor, Outdoor), By End Use (Government, Retail, Shipping & Logistics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automated-parcel-delivery-terminals-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Indoor deployment location emerged as the dominant segment in 2016 due to factors such as low threats of vandalism and burglary. Moreover, parcels are easier to maintain in indoor locations as they can be recovered even in adverse weather conditions.

Retail is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing end-use segment owing to advantages such as ease in handling parcel deliveries offered by automated parcel delivery terminals.

Europe accounted for a significant market share and was valued at USD 248.0 million in 2016. However, the North American region is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.6% from 2017 to 2025, owing to the increased internet and smartphone penetration.

accounted for a significant market share and was valued at in 2016. However, the North American region is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.6% from 2017 to 2025, owing to the increased internet and smartphone penetration. Key industry participants in the market include Bell and Howell, LLC, InPost Ltd., Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd., Cleveron AS, KEBA AG , Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Neopost Group, TZ Ltd., ByBox Holdings Ltd., and ENGY Company, among others.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Predictive Analytics Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/predictive-analytics- m arket



Teleprotection Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/teleprotection-market-an a lysis



Connected Cameras Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/connected-cameras-ma r ket



Transparent Conductive Film Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/transparent-conductive-film-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global automated parcel delivery terminals market based on deployment locations, end uses, and regions:

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Deployment Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Indoor Outdoor

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Government Retail Shipping & Logistics Others

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil MEA



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com