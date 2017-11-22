According to a newly released forecast by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, China is likely to install 54 GW of solar PV before the year is out, surpassing previous expectations.

As China continues to shatter solar PV installation records, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) researchers have been prompted to boost their estimates for 2017 by as much as 80%, raising a forecast of more than 30 GW set in July to about 54 GW.

With the official 2020 solar PV target of 105 GW still in place, although already exceeded following an installation rush in the first half of the year ahead of the June 30 FIT reduction deadline with a total of 24.4GW of solar capacity added in the period, many of the industry bodies have upped their forecasts for China's 2017 solar performance. Among them was Asia Europe Clean Energy Consultants (AECEA), which has boosted its estimates two times this year, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...