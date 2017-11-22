Egypt's feed-in tariff scheme expired in October, however recent regulatory updates on the net metering scheme are set to bear fruit for solar PV in Egypt. pv magazine explores the new policy and business landscape.

Egypt's feed-in tariff (FIT) scheme was issued in October 2014 and the policy expired on October 27, 2017. In the absence of tariffs for new projects, the government is eager to see solar PV installations via the net metering scheme.

The Egyptian net metering policy was initially approved by the regulator in January 2013, but it failed to produce results. Retail electricity prices were very low compared to current rates, the PV technology was more expensive, the scheme was not flexible, and the FIT policy legislated about two years later attracted the investors' attention.

Egypt's net metering policy is not a law and only requires regulatory approval. Egypt's electricity law allows the energy regulator to take all necessary actions that the regulator deems necessary to encourage renewable energy development in the country. The regulator has indeed taken very significant policy decisions in 2017 that can change the PV sector.

How Egypt's net metering works

Specifically, in February 2017, Egypt's energy regulator updated the net metering framework allowing, for the first time, payments to be made for the surplus energy generated by the net metered installation. Secondly, in August ...

