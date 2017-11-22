Vantaa, Finland, 2017-11-22 10:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 22 November 2017, at 11.15 am Finnish time (EET)



Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act



Cramo Plc has received on 16 November 2017 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA") from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company of Springfield, Massachusetts, USA, according to which OppenheimerFunds, Inc's total holding of shares in Cramo Plc has increased above five (5) percent on 15 November 2017. According to the notification, the reasons for the notification were an acquisition of shares or voting rights and OppenheimerFunds, Inc, a subsidiary, crossing above the 5% threshold.



Aggregate position of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company according to the notification:



% of shares % of shares and Total of both Total number and voting in % of voting rights through shares and rights financial voting instruments rights of issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting 6.37% - 6.37% 44,690,554 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of 5.17% - 5.17% previous notification (if applicable) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of the threshold:



A: Shares and voting rights



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type of Direct Indirect Direct Indirect shares (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009900476 2,847,171 6.37% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL A 2,847,171 6.37% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation as contained in the notification:



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Name % of shares and % of shares and Total of voting voting both rights rights through financial instruments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Massachusetts Mutual 6.37% - 6.37% Life Insurance Company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MassMutual Holding 6.37% - 6.37% LLC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MM Asset Management Holding 6.37% - 6.37% LLC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oppenheimer Acquisition 5.39% - 5.39% Corp. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OppenheimerFunds, Inc. 5.39% - 5.39% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OFI Global Institutional, 0.04% - 0.04% Inc. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Barings LLC 0.97% - 0.97% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MassMutual Baring Holding 0.97% - 0.97% LLC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MassMutual Holdings 0.97% - 0.97% (Bermuda) Limited -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Baring Asset Management 0.97% - 0.97% Limited --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Additional information contained in the notification:



OppenheimerFunds, Inc., OFI Global Institutional, Inc. and Baring Fund Managers Limited are investment managers that independently exercise their respective voting powers on behalf of the clients and investment funds whose assets they are managing. Notification is made here because OppenheimerFunds, Inc has exceeded the 5% threshold. MassMutual is therefore filing on behalf of itself and OppenheimerFunds, Inc. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



CRAMO PLC



Leif Gustafsson President and CEO



Further information:



Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Main media www.cramogroup.com



Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in about 300 depots in fourteen countries. With a group staff around 2,600, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2016 was EUR 712 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup