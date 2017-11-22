With only a few MW of installed capacity and no supportive policies on the books, a global solar developer could be forgiven for overlooking Bangladesh as a growth opportunity. However, research indicates there is strong market potential, particularly for the C&I solar sector.

Research by TFE Consulting, a Germany-based advisory firm focusing on energy, digitization, mobility and buildings, suggests developers would be missing an emerging opportunity by dismissing the Bangladesh solar market.

"The [Bangladeshi] market is at a point where the Indian market was about 3-4 years ago, but with a better economic case and (we believe) a faster ramp-up," says Tobias Engelmeier, MD of TFE Consulting, in a recent LinkedIn article. With a projected market potential in the GW-range over the next five years, Bangladesh could be a significant growth market for C&I solar.

Currently, only a few MW have been installed on a handful of government buildings, yet analysis by TFE shows the market has strong economic fundamentals. Their estimates for the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of rooftop solar, around BDT 9.5/kWh, is in the range of the LCOE for commercial grid power and diesel back-up, between BDT 9-12/kWh.

The early adopters in the C&I market are large, exporting manufacturers. These manufacturers are motived by ...

