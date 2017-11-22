

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence improved for the first time in four months in November, though slightly, survey figures from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 7.6 in November from 7.1 in October. In September, the score was 7.3.



Consumers' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next twelve months improved in November, with the index rising to 13.8 from 13.5 in October.



Similarly, households' judgement about the general economic situation of the country over the next year strengthened to 9.8 from 6.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX