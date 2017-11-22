HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 --Global Group's wholly owned subsidiary Global Group Films Limited ('Global Films') announced that it has jointly invested with Dadi Century Films (Beijing) Co., Ltd and Mei Ah Film Production Co, Ltd in a mainland China/Hong Kong co-produced film called 'Theory of Ambitions'. This film will be a big-budget blockbuster and is scheduled for global release at the end of 2018.

The film will be directed by award-winning director Philip Yung, who is widely considered to be the new hope of Hong Kong's film industry, especially following the success of his film 'Port of Call,' which swept many top prizes at various film festivals. 'Theory of Ambitions' will star two of Asia's biggest movie stars, Tony Leung and Aaron Kwok, as co-leads - the first time they have worked together on a film. The film is about the legend of four senior Chinese police officers in colonial Hong Kong, when corruption was rife, who influenced both the criminal underworld and the police force, but eventually turned their backs on that way of life, paving the way for a new anti-corruption era in Hong Kong. The cast includes Patrick Tam Yiu Man, Michael Chow Man-Kin, Michael Hui Koon Man, Du Juan, Louis Cheung, Michael Ning, Ron Ng, Tse Kwan Ho, Maggie Hoyee Cheung and Elaine Kam Yin-Ling.

Mainland China's film market is already huge, but continues to grow. It is one of the core markets to which Global Films attaches great importance. According to the data released by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People's Republic of China at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China last month, there are 49,000 cinema screens in China, surpassing the United States to become the country with the most movie screens in the world. Last year, the number of viewers in China's urban cinemas reached 1.37 billion. It is expected that the box office revenue in China will reach RMB55 billion in 2017, representing a year-on-year increase of 10%.

"The film market in China is booming. The number and quality of films co-produced in mainland China and Hong Kong have improved significantly and become the mainstream. Recognising this huge potential, the Group has actively sought high-quality projects to meet the enormous demand of mainland audiences for outstanding film productions," said Dr. Johnny Hon, founder and executive chairman of the Global Group, who is the executive producer of the film. "Also, the Group is committed to introducing excellent Chinese films to the international market and promoting Chinese culture to audiences around the world. Looking forward, the Group will continue to seek cooperation opportunities with top studios and explore quality media projects to offer the best entertainment experience to audiences around the world."

Global Films is actively investing in media and entertainment businesses with a focus on the China market. The Group focuses on producing high-quality international media projects and bringing them to mainland China to meet the ever-increasing demand for foreign entertainment content by high-end consumer groups. The Group has invested in a number of film productions, including 'Protégé', 'Big Big Man', 'Crazy Lottery', 'As Time Goes By', 'The Coffin' and 'Fagara in Mara'. In addition, the affiliates of the Group have invested in some classic musicals, including 'Sunset Boulevard', '42nd Street' and 'A Legendary Romance', which are well received by US and British musical lovers.

About Global Group

Founded in 1997, Global Group has expanded into an international venture capital and angel investment company. Global Group's business interests span across a variety of sectors including banking, property investment, financial services, education, media and entertainment, gaming and telecommunication.

As a venture capital investment company, Global Group is dedicated to support innovative enterprises at different development stage ranging from startup financing to Initial Public Offerings. Our worldwide network of offices and team of multilingual employees enable us to offer unrivalled immediate support to our clients and business partners. The transparent group structure and valuable network of political and business contacts across the world form a concrete foundation for our success

