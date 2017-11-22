SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 --



WHO: Brynne S. Kennedy, founder and CEO of MOVE Guides, a technology leader that helps HR teams move their employees around the world

WHAT: Will present the "Founder Story of MOVE Guides" at Slush 2017.

WHEN: The conference will take place Thursday, November 30 - Friday, December 1, 2017.

Kennedy is scheduled to speak on Thursday, November 30 at 3:30 p.m. EET.

WHERE: Messukeskus, Exhibition and Convention Center of Helsinki

Messuaukio 1

00520 Helsinki

Finland

DETAILS: Launching a technology company can present any number of obstacles and pose tremendous risk. Operating under the premise that nothing normal ever changed a thing, Slush 2017 will unite more than 17,500 attendees to challenge the status quo and drive business impact. During the event, MOVE Guides founder and CEO Brynne S. Kennedy will present her company's story on the Founder Stage. From her work as an investment banker to starting MOVE Guides while earning her MBA at the London Business School, Kennedy will share her vision to transform the global mobility space as well as lessons learned along the way.

Conference attendees interested in learning more about MOVE Guides, how Kennedy built the company and how it helps support today's global mobile workforce are encouraged to attend this session. For event information, visit http://www.slush.org.

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides powers global business with the first cloud-based software platform designed for the growing mobile workforce. Industry leading companies rely on our Talent Mobility Cloud to deliver their global mobility programs across more than 190 countries with increased operational efficiencies, trusted compliance and engaging employee experiences. MOVE Guides' philanthropic initiative -- Mobility4All -- provides opportunities for those fleeing poverty and conflict by moving to new locations.

Backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital, MOVE Guides is headquartered in San Francisco and London, with offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.moveguides.com and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

