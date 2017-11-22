KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE NOVEMBER 22, 2017 11.55 EET Konecranes has signed a new EUR 150 million five-year Bank Term Loan with OP Corporate Bank plc. The loan will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.



KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



FURTHER INFORMATION Mr. Tomi Hintikka, Vice President, Group Treasurer tomi.hintikka@konecranes.com or tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2042



Mr. Miikka Kinnunen, Vice President, Investor Relations miikka.kinnunen@konecranes.com or tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2016, Group (comparable combined company) sales totaled EUR 3,278 million. The Group has 16,600 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).



DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Major media www.konecranes.com