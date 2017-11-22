Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has awarded 140 MW of solar capacity to eight companies across nine locations, with the lowest bid coming in at JPY 17.2 ($0.15)/kWh, according to a local media report.The lowest successful bid was roughly 28% lower than the feed-in tariff (FIT) rate of JPY 24 (around US$0.214) that the government offered throughout the last fiscal year, The Nikkei reported this week, without citing sources. It said the highest successful bid in the country's first reverse auction for solar came in at JPY 21/kWh.Given ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...