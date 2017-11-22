Database leader FairCom releases c-treeACE V11.5

FairCom's latest release includes new search, resync and schema-change functions

MILAN, Italy, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --One of the most trusted names in the database management industry, FairCom Corporation, announced the release of the latest version of its flagship multimodel database software. c-treeACE V11.5 boasts enhancements that allow users to enjoy increased performance, dynamic schema management, full-text search, enhanced replication, robust interface support and greater data integrity for SQL, NoSQL and a combination of both database models.

FairCom is a pioneer in the database software industry dating back to 1979.That tradition of innovation continues with c-treeACE: A one-of-its-kind multimodel database solution that can operate on a wide-range of platforms. c-treeACE features unique No+SQL technology that facilitates high-performance NoSQL and industry-standard SQL access within the same application, over the same single instance of your data. Due to its speed and reliability, more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100 have trusted the c-tree family of database solutions for database needs.

"In today's demanding and fast-paced business environment, a fast, efficient database technology is not a luxury, it is a necessity. c-treeACE enables companies to have a database that meets their unique business challenges," said Alysha Brown, FairCom's chief operating officer. "c-treeACE V11.5 provides new capabilities to organizations that make their databases more powerful, giving them peace of mind knowing their valuable data is being processed quickly and reliably."

Enhancements include:

Full-Text Search : A tokenized index of a table's text fields allows users to efficiently and quickly find records containing specific words and phrases.

: A tokenized index of a table's text fields allows users to efficiently and quickly find records containing specific words and phrases. Hot Alter Table : A capability that allows users to perform schema changes "on-the-fly" so multi-hour file conversions can be accomplished in seconds.

: A capability that allows users to perform schema changes "on-the-fly" so multi-hour file conversions can be accomplished in seconds. Replication Extensions : User-defined functions that allow extended replication management via custom callback functions - data aggregation, conflict resolution and "on-the-fly" data manipulation such as extract, transform and load (ETL) functionality.

: User-defined functions that allow extended replication management via custom callback functions - data aggregation, conflict resolution and "on-the-fly" data manipulation such as extract, transform and load (ETL) functionality. Replication ReSync: A feature that allows users to resynchronize a target "replica file" based on the current "source file" with minimal impact on the runtime.

c-treeACE performance has been enhanced right out of the box. In addition to selected feature-level enhancements, numerous functions have been enhanced for developers to further gain performance within their applications without the need to manually change the system.

FairCom Vice President of Engineering Services Randal Hoff said c-treeACE V11.5's benefits go beyond the speed, reliability and performance that the company has been known for since its founding. "We understand that choosing and implementing a new database is a process that should not be taken lightly. Because a database is a long-term investment, c-treeACE V11.5 is designed and built to evolve with our customers as their business needs and technologies change," said Hoff. "FairCom offers engineer-to-engineer support from the same developers who built the product, not an entry-level employee."

Detailed c-treeACE V11.5 information is available at FairCom.com , sales@faircom.com and +39-035-721-321. A free trial of c-treeACE V11.5 is available at faircom.com/download-ctreeace.

FairCom

FairCom Corporation (FairCom.com) is a software industry pioneer. The company's history of innovation began in 1979 when it became the first company to offer a commercial package using b-tree algorithms on microcomputers. Today, FairCom maintains its sole technical focus on database technology, continuously enhancing its core database technology while keeping up with the latest industry platforms and APIs. FairCom's c-treeACE engine is the industry's most powerful solution for multimodel data providing simultaneous access to NoSQL and SQL, giving developers in companies of any size and in numerous industries the control to customize their database, and ultimately enhancing performance gains.

Contact

Brad Thomas

brad.thomas@faircom.com