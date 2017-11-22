

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares edged lower on Wednesday as investors paused for breath after recent gains, awaiting cues from the release of minutes from the latest Fed and ECB meeting due today and tomorrow, respectively.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 8 points or 0.15 percent at 5,358 in late opening deals after rising half a percent on Tuesday.



Asian stock markets ended broadly higher earlier in the day while U.S. stock futures are edging higher ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX