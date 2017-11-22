

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Thomas Cook Group Plc. (TCKGY.PK, TCG.L) were losing around 11 percent in the morning trading in London after the British tour operator reported Wednesday weak UK margins in its fiscal 2017, despite higher group profit and revenues. Further, the company lifted its final dividend, and said it is well-positioned to achieve a full year operating result in line with market expectations, based on current trading.



The company noted that after four consecutive years of profit growth, margins in UK business declined due to a more competitive market environment, especially for holidays to Spain.



Peter Fankhauser, Chief Executive of Thomas Cook said, 'Looking to the year ahead, we can see real momentum in our Group Airline, and expect our Continental Europe and Northern Europe tour operator businesses to continue their good performance. While conditions are challenging in the UK, we have implemented a set of actions to improve performance.'



Fiscal 2017 profit after tax climbed to 12 million pounds from last year's 1 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 0.8 pence, up from 0.3 pence last year. Underlying earnings per share were 9.3 pence, compared to 8.1 pence a year ago.



The prior year results were restated.



Underlying gross margin, meanwhile, declined to 22.1 percent from 23.4 percent last year, reflecting a more competitive market in holidays to Spain.



Underlying EBIT improved to 330 million pounds from 306 million pounds last year, resulting in an underlying EBIT margin of 3.7 percent, same as last year.



Group Tour Operator underlying EBIT decreased 2 percent, while Group Airline underlying EBIT increased 42 percent.



Group revenue increased to 9.01 billion pounds from 7.81 billion pounds a year ago, reflecting strong customer demand for holiday and flight offering. Group revenue went up 9 percent on a like-for-like basis adjusted for foreign exchange.



The company noted successful turnaround of German airline division Condor, while it increased profits in Continental Europe and Northern Europe.



Further, reflecting the progress in FY17 and confidence in the future, the Board is recommending a dividend of 0.6 pence per share, a 20 percent increase on the dividend paid last year



Thomas Cook added that summer programme ended in October with no significant changes to the trading environment.



Winter trading for the company is in line with expectations, with 58 percent of the programme sold, in line with last year. Total bookings are up 5 percent, supported by continuing demand for the Canaries and a strong recovery in demand for Egypt. Average selling prices are up by 2 percent.



Regarding summer 2018, the company said it has seen a good start to trading, with overall holiday bookings and pricing ahead of last year.



'Demand for our holidays to Turkey and Egypt is very strong, which we expect will start to alleviate the margin pressures caused by the high concentration of holidays to Spain in 2016 and 2017,' the company said.



In London, Thomas Cook shares were trading at 108 pence, down 11.26 percent.



