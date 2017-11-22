sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 22.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

22.11.2017
PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, November 22

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/11/2017) of £58.83m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/11/2017) of £46.15m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 17/11/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*259.62p17,775,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*254.47p
Ordinary share price264.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV1.69%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share135.65p9,349,000
ZDP share price137.13p
Premium to NAV1.09%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 17/11/2017
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.69
2McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.40
3StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.33
4Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.27
5Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.16
6Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.06
7Gattaca Plc Common GBp12.02
8Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.02
9Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p1.98
10Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p1.98
11Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.95
12Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.94
13Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.86
14Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.80
14Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.80
16Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.78
17Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.77
18Strix Group Plc GBp 11.75
19Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.71
20Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.66

