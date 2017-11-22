Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 22
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/11/2017) of £58.83m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/11/2017) of £46.15m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 17/11/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|259.62p
|17,775,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|254.47p
|Ordinary share price
|264.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|1.69%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|135.65p
|9,349,000
|ZDP share price
|137.13p
|Premium to NAV
|1.09%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 17/11/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.69
|2
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.40
|3
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.33
|4
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.27
|5
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.16
|6
|Acal Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.06
|7
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|2.02
|8
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.02
|9
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|1.98
|10
|Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.98
|11
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.95
|12
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.94
|13
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.86
|14
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.80
|14
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.80
|16
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.78
|17
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.77
|18
|Strix Group Plc GBp 1
|1.75
|19
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.71
|20
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.66