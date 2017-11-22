The sale will be the most significant philanthropic auction ever presented



LONDON, 2017-11-22 11:21 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaJet, the first and only global private aviation company, announces today its worldwide sponsorship of the exhibition and tour of The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller, the most significant auction entirely dedicated to raising funds for philanthropic causes. The sale, consisting of numerous categories, will be conducted by Christie's, the world's leading art business, and will include a highlights exhibition tour in Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles and New York.



"We are excited and honored to partner with Christie's to present to the world the spectacular exhibition and world tour of The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller," said Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman of VistaJet. "Since I founded the company in 2004, art and philanthropy have always had a significant role, as passions we share with many of our clients. Offering curated experiences - in the areas of art and design, hospitality, travel and culture - is a cornerstone of the VistaJet brand, and the sponsorship of such an important collection is a way for VistaJet to support not only the arts, but David and Peggy Rockefeller's philanthropic endeavors."



The highlights from this collection will be unveiled for the first time in Hong Kong on November 24, marking the start of a global tour for the world's top art collectors, in addition to the general public. After Hong Kong, the exhibition will travel to Christie's flagship locations in London, Los Angeles and New York, revealing new elements of this multi-category collection with each stop. VistaJet will host an exclusive program of client events including rare experiences, art forums and a lecture series. The global tour will culminate in the auction of the collection at Christie's Rockefeller Center Galleries in New York in Spring 2018.



To further enrich the global exhibition tour, VistaJet has created three exclusive experiences for VistaJet and Christie's clients. The World of Art Experience will offer customers the opportunity to travel to all four of The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller exhibitions in Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles and New York on-board VistaJet for a private tour at each location. By booking this multi-leg journey, VistaJet will transport clients and their art at no additional cost on flights anytime, anywhere*. Your experience will also include a year-long membership** to The Cultivist, the global arts club.



Secondly, The Direct Experience will offer any guest flying with VistaJet to any of The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller exhibitions in Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles or New York, an invitation to receive a complimentary membership to VistaJet Direct worth $10,000. The Direct membership gives clients access to available VistaJet private flights at special rates from any mobile device, through the world's first end-to-end business jet app.



The third exclusive opportunity, The Rockefeller Experience, will allow up to 10 guests travelling with VistaJet on one of its 72 silver and red jets to New York, a rare opportunity for a behind the scenes discovery tour of the Rockefeller collection, before enjoying a multi-taste feast at an exclusive Upstate New York venue. Guests will then be invited for a personal tour of The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller exhibition in New York, and to join the live auction at Christie's New York with leading art experts.



Sales of The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller will be conducted in keeping with David Rockefeller's pledge to direct the majority of his wealth to philanthropy and provide for the cultural, educational, medical and environmental causes long supported by both David and Peggy Rockefeller. All the Estate proceeds will be donated to charities, directly benefiting the philanthropic missions that have been maintained by the family for decades.



