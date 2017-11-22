

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 21-November-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,623,478.41 11.5729



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 30,975,790.15 15.7638



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 863,934.22 19.1339



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 21/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,657,968.50 18.2106



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 21/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 900000 USD 9,639,057.09 10.7101



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4550000 USD 48,728,439.79 10.7095



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3230000 EUR 42,234,931.37 13.0758



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 300,383.66 14.304



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,214,219.16 16.9584



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,397,630.42 17.1197



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 21/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,219,557.14 11.498



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 21/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 64,318,751.52 17.67



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 2100000 USD 41,087,244.12 19.5654



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 21/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 57,378,401.08 17.7642



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,671,398.58 14.9583



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 21/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,597,677.68 15.3623



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,772,329.11 16.7008



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,408,576.40 19.5636



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,866,738.20 17.3194



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 21/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 20,821,781.78 11.0168



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 21/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,348,496.01 19.2615



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 21/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,856,803.79 20.261



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,154,566.23 20.6183



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 21/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,393,567.04 18.099



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,655,737.00 18.0984



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 21/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 20,943,644.36 13.9624



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 6,000,938.12 19.9201



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,369,492.75 17.0583



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 21/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,651,035.96 11.5346



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 33,303,751.91 20.1719



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 21/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13782000 USD 235,489,751.63 17.0868



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 331837 USD 6,061,803.16 18.2674



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,199,611.23 5.5354



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 35,174,988.54 19.3269



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,072,663.03 16.5025



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,907,617.12 14.674



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,496,454.40 18.4747



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 21/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 327,181.95 20.4489



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,393,525.71 20.7443



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 21/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 17,252,205.42 20.4168



