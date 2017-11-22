Mundipharma International Corporation Limited (Mundipharma) and APR Applied Pharma Research SA (APR) announce that they have signed a licensing, distribution and marketing agreement for Africa and the Levant Region for the innovative active wound cleanser Nexodyn AcidOxidizing Solution AOS (Nexodyn AOS), currently marketed in Europe, Turkey and soon available in Middle East countries.

Mundipharma will have exclusive rights to the product in more than 35 African markets and countries of the Levant including Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Algeria, Lebanon, Jordan, Tunisia and Morocco. The first launches in these markets will begin in the incoming months following the registration and the obtaining of local authorizations for tariffs and refunds.

The global advanced wound care market is expected to grow significantly in the next years as a result of the increasing incidence of chronic wounds, which triggers the need for products ensuring faster and effective wound healing and thus allowing potentially a reduction of overall healthcare costs.

The innovative wound cleanser by APR, Nexodyn AOS, can offer HCPs and caregivers a new option for an optimized wound care: while cleansing the wound bed, Nexodyn AOS is able to modulate the lesion's microenvironment contributing to the control of the microbial burden and protecting from the risk of local infection, thus actively sustaining the physiological healing process.1

Moreover, Nexodyn AOS contains hypochlorous acid (HClO), a known antimicrobial agent acting as a preservative by inhibiting the growth of microorganisms within the solution, and preventing wound contamination by exerting a local antimicrobial effect on the wound surface

The antimicrobial properties have been demonstrated against the most common bacteria and, importantly, against multidrug- and antibiotic-resistant strains.1

On the other hand, Nexodyn AOS has a very favorable benefit/risk profile on cell viability preservation when compared to commonly used solutions1, further favoring the physiological healing process

"We are excited to expand our wound care portfolio and look forward to rapidly advancing development and commercialization Nexodyn AOS in Africa and the Levant to maximize its success. We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Applied Pharma Research S.A and the prospect of growth that this collaboration brings" says Dr. Ashraf Allam, Regional Vice President, Mundipharma Middle East and Africa region.

"We are proud to welcome Mundipharma, a well-known and solid pharmaceutical company, into Nexodyn AOS international partners network. Thanks to this agreement, Nexodyn AOS distribution will further expand across the world, confirming how it fills a gap within the current array of wound care solutions on the market."- says Paolo Galfetti, Chief Executive Officer of APR.

About Nexodyn AcidOxidizing Solution AOS

Nexodyn AOS is an AcidOxidizing spray solution, characterized by pH<3, RedOx >1000mV and stabilized Hypochlorous Acid (>95% of free chlorine species) intended for use in the debridement, irrigation and moistening of acute and chronic wounds, ulcers, cuts, abrasions, burns and other lesions. Nexodyn AOS has been developed based on APR's proprietary and patented technology TEHCLO, enabling the production of super-oxidized solutions containing free chlorine species, of which stabilized Hypochlorous Acid (HClO) in very high concentration (> 95%). A wide array of non-clinical experiments and clinical observations suggest Nexodyn AOS to act as a valid support to the activation of the physiological processes that restart wound healing, in presence of a favorable safety and tolerability profile. The convenient and easy-to-use spray formulation completes Nexodyn AOS's profile, providing healthcare professionals with a new tool for an optimized wound care. For more info, please visit: http://www.apr.ch/apr-pharma-products/medical-prescription/nexodyn-wound-healing/nexodyn-formula

About Mundipharma

Mundipharma and its network of privately owned Independent Associated Companies (IACs) is dedicated to alleviating human suffering and improving quality of life for the human race. The Mundipharma story, spanning over six decades brings together a visionary approach and a pioneering spirit what is best told through its patients, employees and the communities across six continents in which they serve. Mundipharma is focused on business transformation by leveraging global leadership in pain and, through a shared spirit of innovation, building a growing presence in antisepsis, respiratory, oncology, ophthalmology, consumer healthcare and other specialty areas.

For more information, please visit: www.mundipharma.ae

About APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.

APR is a Swiss, independent developer of science driven, patent protected healthcare products. The Company identifies, develops and licenses science driven, value added products designed to address patient or consumer needs in niche or rare therapeutic areas on a global basis. In particular, APR is currently focused on 2 (two) areas: (i) internally developed and financed (alone or together with our co-development partners) proprietary, value added products to be licensed to healthcare companies for their commercialization, and (ii) support to third party projects by offering added value R&D services under contract and fee for service arrangements. APR has a balanced pipeline of revenue generating branded products marketed in all major markets combined with a compelling pipeline of products at different stage of development. APR has entered into licensing and partnership agreements with pharmaceutical companies in over 70 countries with international sales on a worldwide basis.

For more information, please visit: http://www.apr.ch/

1. Giarratana N. and Reiner G. Antimicrobial and tolerability profile of a sprayable acid oxidizing solution for wound care. EWMA, Amsterdam, NL, 3-5 May 2017. [Abstract no. EP081]

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005215/en/

