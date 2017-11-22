EDM to showcase its G-Cueing Ejection Seat at I/ITSEC 2017

MANCHESTER, England, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EDM, a leading global provider of training simulators to the civil aviation and defence sectors, announced today that it will be showcasing its G-Cueing Ejection Seat at I/ITSEC 2017.

During the five-day modelling, simulation and training trade show later this month, EDM will demonstrate its high-fidelity G-Cueing Ejection Seat which will be integrated with a high definition visual system featuring UK military flight paths. Working under license from Martin-Baker Aircraft Company, the seat can be used for a variety of training environments and can enhance standard flight simulator seats. The seat contains numerous dynamic modules to give the pilot real-time motion cues.

Martin-Baker is also supplying an Mk18 Ejection Seat for display on the EDM booth which will be fitted with a virtual reality (VR) flight simulator. The Mk18 is Martin-Baker's candidate ejection seat for the US Air Force's T-X trainer programme.

I/ITSEC (the Interservice / Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference) which runs from 27th November to 1st December in Orlando, Florida, is the world's largest military simulation and training event and aims to promote international and interdisciplinary cooperation within these highly specialised fields. EDM is exhibiting on booth 1287.

For more information about I/ITSEC visit: www.iitsec.org

For more information about EDM visit: www.edm.ltd.uk

About EDM

EDM is a leading global provider of training simulators to the civil aviation, defence, rail and other industries. Combining the highest engineering standards with leading-edge technologies, EDM provides airlines with Door Trainers, Cabin Service Trainers, Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainers and Full Size Mockups and defence organisations with Procedure Trainers, Maintenance Trainers, Ejection Seats, Simulators and Full Size Replicas. Serving organisations worldwide from its UK headquarters, EDM is committed to delivering exceptional quality and value to its clients to help them enhance safety and operational efficiency.