

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Wednesday as investors waited for Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond's Budget speech, due at 12:30 GMT.



He faces a squeeze on available resources amid lingering uncertainty over the nature of Britain's departure from the European Union.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 20 points or 0.27 percent at 7,431, on track for a third session of gains.



A weaker dollar helped lift mining stocks, with Antofagasta and Glencore rising about half a percent each.



The Sage Group jumped 3.5 percent after the software manufacturer reported a substantial rise in annual profit.



SSP Group surged 6.5 percent after the company raised its full-year dividend and proposed a special payout.



Charles Stanley fell 5 percent after the wealth manager warned of regulatory changes weighing on the business.



Travel firm Thomas Cook slumped 11 percent on reporting a 40 percent fall in earnings at its U.K. division in the year to September 30.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX