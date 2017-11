BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's unemployment rate increased in October to the highest level in five months, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The registered jobless rate climbed to 11.6 percent in October from 10.8 percent in September.



Moreover, the latest unemployment rate was the highest since May, when it was 11.7 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 13.8 percent.



