Ørsted has planned the following release dates for the financial reports and the Annual General Meeting:



24 January 2018: Deadline for shareholders for submission of proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting



1 February 2018: Annual report 2017



8 March 2018: Annual General meeting



9 March 2018: Ørsted shares are expected to be traded without dividend



13 March 2018: Dividend is expected to be paid out



26 April 2018: Interim report for the first quarter of 2018



9 August 2018: Interim report for the first half-year of 2018



1 November 2018: Interim report for the first nine months of 2018



Financial reports are expected to be released around 8:00 (CET) on the days referred to.



For additional information, please contact:



Media Relations Ulrik Frøhlke +45 9955 9560



Investor Relations Henrik Brünniche Lund +45 9955 9722



The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants and innovative waste-to-energy solutions and provides smart energy products to its customers. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 5,600 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2016, the company's revenue was DKK 61 billion (EUR 8.2 billion). For more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.



