Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-11-22



The Supervisory Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS (registry code 12864036, address A. Lauteri 5, 10114 Tallinn) adopted a resolution on October 18, 2017 to increase the share capital of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS by issuing up to 337 272 new ordinary shares of the fund. The subscription period for EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS shares started on October 30, 2017 and ended on November 10, 2017. The distribution of shares was approved by the Supervisory Board on 14 November 2017.



On November 22, 2017 Commercial Register registered the increase of share capital of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS. The new amount of the registered share capital of the fund is 32 225 350 euros, which is divided into 3 222 535 shares with nominal value of 10 euros.



