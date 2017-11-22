

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Wednesday as the euro inched higher for a second day running and investors awaited cues from the release of minutes from the latest Fed and ECB meeting due today and tomorrow, respectively.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally higher at 388.38 in lackluster trade while the German DAX was moving down 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.1 percent.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.3 percent, on track for a third session of gains ahead of Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond's Budget speech, due at 12:30 GMT.



He faces a squeeze on available resources amid lingering uncertainty over the nature of Britain's departure from the European Union.



Akzo Nobel shares rallied 1.2 percent after the Dutch paint maker and U.S. peer Axalta ended their merger discussions without agreement.



Shares of Medicrea Group climbed around 27 percent in Paris. The French medical devices company announced that it has received FDA clearance for its IB3D range of 3D-printed Titanium.



The Sage Group jumped 3.5 percent after the British software manufacturer reported a substantial rise in annual profit.



SSP Group surged 6.5 percent after the company raised its full-year dividend and proposed a special payout.



Charles Stanley fell 5 percent after the wealth manager warned of regulatory changes weighing on the business.



Travel firm Thomas Cook slumped 11 percent on reporting a 40 percent fall in earnings at its U.K. division in the year to September 30.



