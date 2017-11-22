Around 37 MW of community solar power projects have been built in Holland so far this year.

The Netherlands is seeing the number of PV projects developed by energy cooperatives increase significantly, according to the report, Lokale Energie Monitor 2017, published by HIER klimaatbureau.

The report reveals that in the first ten months of this year, 100 new collective PV projects with a combined capacity of around 37 MW were built in the country. This, the report stressed, represents a 53% increase from 2016. The regions with the largest share of these ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...