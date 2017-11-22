

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's wage growth eased slightly in October after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Wednesday.



The wage index climbed 7.2 percent year-over-year in October, following a 7.4 percent rise in September.



On a monthly basis, wage index edged up 0.1 percent from September, when it increased by 0.8 percent.



The real wage index rose 5.2 percent annually in October, while it dropped 0.4 percent from the preceding month.



