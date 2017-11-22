Hispanics as Pet Market Consumers in the US, 2017-2021 - Latinos Will Account for Half of the Growth in the Pet Owner Population

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Hispanics as Pet Market Consumers" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The past decade has seen a dramatic increase in the number of Hispanic pet owners in the United States. Between 2007 and 2016 the number of Latinos with pets in their homes skyrocketed from 11.4 million to 20.4 million as the pet ownership rate among Hispanics grew from 40% to 55%.
Pet ownership has become a marker of increasing acculturation within the Latino population. The vast majority of the 20.3 million Latino pet owners in the United States are either U.S.-born or are bilingual or English-dominant foreign-born Latinos. As acculturated Hispanics continue to make up a larger and larger share of the rapidly expanding Hispanic population in the United States, the number of Hispanic pet owners will continue to grow exponentially. We project that between 2016 and 2021 Latinos will account for half of the growth in the pet owner population.
As Latinos continue to enlarge their share of the pet owner population, marketers of pet care products will find that Hispanic pet owners are indispensable to achieving market growth in the years ahead. This new report provides marketers with in-depth insights they can use to reach out to this crucial segment of pet owners.
Hispanics as Pet Market Consumers takes a close look at how the profile of Latino pet owners differs from that of other pet owners. For example, 43% of Hispanic pet owners are under the age of 35, compared to just 30% of non-Hispanic pet owners. Hispanics are more likely to own dogs and are less likely to own cats. They also are more likely to own pets such as birds, fish or reptiles.
The report highlights trends in the growth of the population of Hispanic pet owners, provides a demographic profile and highlights the consumer behavior of Hispanic pet owners, including their pet expenditure patterns, retail channels favored for pet product purchases, shopping behavior and pet product preferences. It also includes an assessment of marketing approaches that work with Latino pet owners.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
INSIGHTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Hispanic Pet Ownership Registers Steady Upswing
Multicultural Population Responsible for Most of the Growth in Pet Ownership
Acculturation Triggers Increased Level of Pet Ownership
Hispanic Pet Ownership Will Continue to Accelerate
Latino Spending on Pets Growing at Above-Average Rate
Marketers Should Recognize High Degree of Acculturation of Latino Pet Owners
Millennial Hispanic Pet Owners Deserve Special Attention
Store Brands Have Room to Grow with Latino Pet Owners
Unique Concerns of Latino Pet Owners Create Opportunities for Pet Food Marketers
Latinos Offer Natural and Organic Pet Food Marketers a Path to Success
Need to Heighten Awareness of Preventative Value of Flea/Tick Control Products
Hispanics Hold Key to Expanding Market for Products for Pets Other Than Dogs or Cats
PROFILE OF HISPANIC PET OWNERS
More Than 20 Million Latinos Own Pets
Hispanics Account for One in Three Bird Owners
Latinos More Likely to Have Multiple Dogs, Birds or Reptiles
Younger Dogs More Common Among Latino Owners
Smaller Dogs Catch Fancy of Latino Pet Owners
Hispanic Pet Owners Less Affiliated with Hispanic Culture
Puerto Ricans Most Likely to Own Pets
Mexicans Favor Dogs or Cats, Other Latinos Prefer Fish, Birds or Reptiles
Latino Pet Owner Population Has Solid Middle-Income Base
Latino Pet Owners Have Higher Incomes Than Non-Pet Owners
CONSUMER BEHAVIOR
Latino Pet Owners More Likely to Head to PetSmart or Petco
Latino Pet Owners Less Likely to Shop Online
Millennial Hispanic Pet Owners More Attuned to Online Shopping
Hispanic Use of Flea and Tick Control Products Differs
Hispanic Cat Owners More Likely to Take Steps to Control or Prevent Heartworm
Price Matters More to Latino Pet Owners
Latino Dog Owners More Likely to Humanize Dog Foods
Pet Food Product Safety Concerns Latino Pet Owners
Latino Cat Owners More Concerned About Cat Food Characteristics
Price and Availability of Natural/Organic Pet Products Seen as Obstacles
MARKETING TO HISPANIC PET OWNERS
Latino Pet Owners More Likely to Prefer English-Language Media
Spanish-Language Ads Less Effective with Hispanic Pet Owners
Hispanic Pet Owners Less Likely to Need Spanish-Language Labeling
TV Advertising Engages Hispanic Pet Owners
English-Dominant Hispanic Pet Owners Download Entertainment
Product Placement Effective with Latino Pet Owners
Celebrity Marketing Works with English-Dominant Latino Pet Owners
More Acculturated Latino Pet Owners Heavily Involved in Social Media
Latino Pet Owners Reward Companies Engaged in Pet Welfare Causes
CHAPTER 2: INSIGHTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
TOPLINE TRENDS IN HISPANIC PET OWNERSHIP
Hispanic Pet Ownership Registers Steady Upswing
Hispanics Gain Bigger Share of Pet Owner Population
Number of Hispanic Pet Owners Skyrockets
Pet Ownership Surpasses Growth in Hispanic Adult Population
Hispanic Pet Owners Outpace Other Multicultural Pet Owners
Multicultural Population Responsible for Most of the Growth in Pet Ownership
2007-2016
Number of Latino Dog Owners Doubles Between 2007 and 2016
Latinos Help Stem Decline in Ownership of Pets Other Than Dogs or Cats
Acculturation Triggers Increased Level of Pet Ownership
Hispanics as Pet Market Consumers
Hispanic Pet Ownership Will Continue to Accelerate
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
Latino Spending on Pets Growing at Above-Average Rate
Marketers Should Recognize High Degree of Acculturation of Latino Pet Owners
Millennial Hispanic Pet Owners Deserve Special Attention
Store Brands Have Room to Grow with Latino Pet Owners
Unique Concerns of Latino Pet Owners Create Opportunities for Pet Food Marketers
Latinos Offer Natural and Organic Pet Food Marketers a Path to Success
Need to Heighten Awareness of Preventative Value of Flea/Tick Control Products
Hispanics Hold Key to Expanding Market for Products for Pets Other Than Dogs or Cats
CHAPTER 3: PROFILE OF HISPANIC PET OWNERS
OVERVIEW
More Than 20 Million Latinos Own Pets
More Than Half of Latinos Are Pet Owners
Hispanics Account for One in Three Bird Owners
Pet Ownership Patterns Differ
Latinos More Likely to Have Multiple Dogs, Birds or Reptiles
Younger Dogs More Common Among Latino Owners
Smaller Dogs Catch Fancy of Latino Pet Owners
Places: Hispanic vs. Non-Hispanic Pet Owners, 2016 46
Latinos Use Social Media to Brag on Their Pets
Hispanic Pet Owners See Pets as Good Practice for Raising Kids
IMPACT OF ACCULTURATION AND NATIONAL HERITAGE ON PET OWNERSHIP
Acculturation Provides Context for Understanding Latino Pet Owners
Latino Pet Ownership Closely Linked to Acculturation
Hispanic Pet Owners Less Affiliated with Hispanic Culture
Language Provides Important Clue to Hispanic Pet Ownership
Puerto Ricans Most Likely to Own Pets
Mexicans Dominate Pet Owner Population
Mexicans Favor Dogs or Cats, Other Latinos Prefer Fish, Birds or Reptiles
DEMOGRAPHIC HIGHLIGHTS OF HISPANIC AND NON-HISPANIC PET OWNERS
Latino Pet Owners Far Younger Than Other Pet Owners
Males Form Majority of Hispanic Pet Owners
Latino Pet Owner Population Has Solid Middle-Income Base
Household Structure Differs
Hispanics vs. Non-Hispanics, 2016
Lower Rate of Homeownership Affects Choices of Latino Pet Owners
DEMOGRAPHIC HIGHLIGHTS OF LATINO PET OWNERS AND NON-PET OWNERS
Latino Pet Owners Slightly Younger Than Non-Pet Owners
Latino Pet Owners More Likely to Live in Southwest and on West Coast
Hispanic Pet Owners Less Likely to Have College Degree, More Likely to Work Full-Time
Latino Pet Owners Have Higher Incomes Than Non-Pet Owners
Pet Owners Live in Larger Households
Latino Pet Owners Much More Likely Than Other Latinos to Own Their Home
CHAPTER 4: CONSUMER BEHAVIOR
PET SPENDING BY HISPANICS REBOUNDS
Hispanic Spending on Pets Totals $4.1 Billion
WHERE LATINOS SHOP FOR PET PRODUCTS
Latino Pet Owners More Likely to Head to PetSmart or Petco
Acculturation Matters in Channel Choices of Latino Pet Owners
Latino Pet Owners Less Likely to Shop Online
Millennial Hispanic Pet Owners More Attuned to Online Shopping
PET PRODUCT PREFERENCES
Latinos Are More Active Buyers of Pet Products
Hispanic Use of Flea and Tick Control Products Differs
Spanish-Dominant Pet Owners Most Likely to Buy Flea/Tick Control Products
Hispanic Cat Owners More Likely to Take Steps to Control or Prevent Heartworm
Store-Brand Pet Foods More Popular with Latinos
Price Matters More to Latino Pet Owners
Health Concerns Play Key Role in Choice of Pet Foods
Latino Dog Owners More Likely to Humanize Dog Foods
Dog Foods: Hispanic vs. Non-Hispanic Dog Owners 2016
Pet Food Product Safety Concerns Latino Pet Owners
Non-Hispanic Pet Owners, 2016
Hispanic Dog Owners Place Higher Value on Buying the Food Fido Likes
Dog Food: Hispanic vs. Non-Hispanic Pet Owners, 2016
Fewer Differences When It Comes to Caring About What's in Dog Foods
Latino Cat Owners More Concerned About Cat Food Characteristics
Natural/Organic Pet Foods Appeal to Latinos
Price and Availability of Natural/Organic Pet Products Seen as Obstacles
Natural Products Sold by Pet Stores Get Higher Marks
Stores Such as Supermarkets or Supercenters: Hispanic vs. Non-Hispanic Pet Owners, 2016
SHOPPING BEHAVIOR
Acculturation Affects Use of Coupons
English-Dominant Pet Owners Most Likely to Use Smartphones When Shopping
Store: Hispanic vs. Non-Hispanic Pet Owners and Hispanic Pet Owners by Languages Spoken at Home, 2016
Hispanic Pet Owners by Languages Used at Home, 2016
CHAPTER 5: MARKETING TO HISPANIC PET OWNERS
MEDIA PREFERENCES
Latino Pet Owners More Likely to Prefer English-Language Media
Spanish-Language Ads Less Effective with Hispanic Pet Owners
Hispanic Pet Owners Less Likely to Need Spanish-Language Labeling
MARKETING TO HISPANIC PET OWNERS
TV Advertising Engages Hispanic Pet Owners
English-Dominant Hispanic Pet Owners Download Entertainment
Product Placement Effective with Latino Pet Owners
Celebrity Marketing Works with English-Dominant Latino Pet Owners
Preference vs. Non-Hispanic Pet Owners, 2016
Cellphone Advertising Succeeds with English-Dominant Hispanic Pet Owners
Hispanic Pet Owners by Language Preference vs. Non-Hispanic Pet Owners, 2016
More Acculturated Latino Pet Owners Heavily Involved in Social Media
Latino Pet Owners Reward Companies Engaged in Pet Welfare Causes
Significant Role in Which Pet Brands I Buy: Hispanic vs. Non-Hispanic Pet Owners, 2016
