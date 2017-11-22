Hispanics as Pet Market Consumers in the US, 2017-2021 - Latinos Will Account for Half of the Growth in the Pet Owner Population

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hispanics as Pet Market Consumers" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The past decade has seen a dramatic increase in the number of Hispanic pet owners in the United States. Between 2007 and 2016 the number of Latinos with pets in their homes skyrocketed from 11.4 million to 20.4 million as the pet ownership rate among Hispanics grew from 40% to 55%.

Pet ownership has become a marker of increasing acculturation within the Latino population. The vast majority of the 20.3 million Latino pet owners in the United States are either U.S.-born or are bilingual or English-dominant foreign-born Latinos. As acculturated Hispanics continue to make up a larger and larger share of the rapidly expanding Hispanic population in the United States, the number of Hispanic pet owners will continue to grow exponentially. We project that between 2016 and 2021 Latinos will account for half of the growth in the pet owner population.

As Latinos continue to enlarge their share of the pet owner population, marketers of pet care products will find that Hispanic pet owners are indispensable to achieving market growth in the years ahead. This new report provides marketers with in-depth insights they can use to reach out to this crucial segment of pet owners.

Hispanics as Pet Market Consumers takes a close look at how the profile of Latino pet owners differs from that of other pet owners. For example, 43% of Hispanic pet owners are under the age of 35, compared to just 30% of non-Hispanic pet owners. Hispanics are more likely to own dogs and are less likely to own cats. They also are more likely to own pets such as birds, fish or reptiles.

The report highlights trends in the growth of the population of Hispanic pet owners, provides a demographic profile and highlights the consumer behavior of Hispanic pet owners, including their pet expenditure patterns, retail channels favored for pet product purchases, shopping behavior and pet product preferences. It also includes an assessment of marketing approaches that work with Latino pet owners.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



INSIGHTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Hispanic Pet Ownership Registers Steady Upswing

Multicultural Population Responsible for Most of the Growth in Pet Ownership

Acculturation Triggers Increased Level of Pet Ownership

Hispanic Pet Ownership Will Continue to Accelerate

Latino Spending on Pets Growing at Above-Average Rate

Marketers Should Recognize High Degree of Acculturation of Latino Pet Owners

Millennial Hispanic Pet Owners Deserve Special Attention

Store Brands Have Room to Grow with Latino Pet Owners

Unique Concerns of Latino Pet Owners Create Opportunities for Pet Food Marketers

Latinos Offer Natural and Organic Pet Food Marketers a Path to Success

Need to Heighten Awareness of Preventative Value of Flea/Tick Control Products

Hispanics Hold Key to Expanding Market for Products for Pets Other Than Dogs or Cats



PROFILE OF HISPANIC PET OWNERS

More Than 20 Million Latinos Own Pets

Hispanics Account for One in Three Bird Owners

Latinos More Likely to Have Multiple Dogs, Birds or Reptiles

Younger Dogs More Common Among Latino Owners

Smaller Dogs Catch Fancy of Latino Pet Owners

Hispanic Pet Owners Less Affiliated with Hispanic Culture

Puerto Ricans Most Likely to Own Pets

Mexicans Favor Dogs or Cats, Other Latinos Prefer Fish, Birds or Reptiles

Latino Pet Owner Population Has Solid Middle-Income Base

Latino Pet Owners Have Higher Incomes Than Non-Pet Owners



CONSUMER BEHAVIOR

Latino Pet Owners More Likely to Head to PetSmart or Petco

Latino Pet Owners Less Likely to Shop Online

Millennial Hispanic Pet Owners More Attuned to Online Shopping

Hispanic Use of Flea and Tick Control Products Differs

Hispanic Cat Owners More Likely to Take Steps to Control or Prevent Heartworm

Price Matters More to Latino Pet Owners

Latino Dog Owners More Likely to Humanize Dog Foods

Pet Food Product Safety Concerns Latino Pet Owners

Latino Cat Owners More Concerned About Cat Food Characteristics

Price and Availability of Natural/Organic Pet Products Seen as Obstacles



MARKETING TO HISPANIC PET OWNERS

Latino Pet Owners More Likely to Prefer English-Language Media

Spanish-Language Ads Less Effective with Hispanic Pet Owners

Hispanic Pet Owners Less Likely to Need Spanish-Language Labeling

TV Advertising Engages Hispanic Pet Owners

English-Dominant Hispanic Pet Owners Download Entertainment

Product Placement Effective with Latino Pet Owners

Celebrity Marketing Works with English-Dominant Latino Pet Owners

More Acculturated Latino Pet Owners Heavily Involved in Social Media

Latino Pet Owners Reward Companies Engaged in Pet Welfare Causes



CHAPTER 2: INSIGHTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



TOPLINE TRENDS IN HISPANIC PET OWNERSHIP

Hispanic Pet Ownership Registers Steady Upswing

Hispanics Gain Bigger Share of Pet Owner Population

Number of Hispanic Pet Owners Skyrockets

Pet Ownership Surpasses Growth in Hispanic Adult Population

Hispanic Pet Owners Outpace Other Multicultural Pet Owners

Multicultural Population Responsible for Most of the Growth in Pet Ownership

2007-2016

Number of Latino Dog Owners Doubles Between 2007 and 2016

Latinos Help Stem Decline in Ownership of Pets Other Than Dogs or Cats

Acculturation Triggers Increased Level of Pet Ownership

Hispanics as Pet Market Consumers

Hispanic Pet Ownership Will Continue to Accelerate



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Latino Spending on Pets Growing at Above-Average Rate

Marketers Should Recognize High Degree of Acculturation of Latino Pet Owners

Millennial Hispanic Pet Owners Deserve Special Attention

Store Brands Have Room to Grow with Latino Pet Owners

Unique Concerns of Latino Pet Owners Create Opportunities for Pet Food Marketers

Latinos Offer Natural and Organic Pet Food Marketers a Path to Success

Need to Heighten Awareness of Preventative Value of Flea/Tick Control Products

Hispanics Hold Key to Expanding Market for Products for Pets Other Than Dogs or Cats



CHAPTER 3: PROFILE OF HISPANIC PET OWNERS



OVERVIEW

More Than 20 Million Latinos Own Pets

More Than Half of Latinos Are Pet Owners

Hispanics Account for One in Three Bird Owners

Pet Ownership Patterns Differ

Latinos More Likely to Have Multiple Dogs, Birds or Reptiles

Younger Dogs More Common Among Latino Owners

Smaller Dogs Catch Fancy of Latino Pet Owners

Places: Hispanic vs. Non-Hispanic Pet Owners, 2016 46

Latinos Use Social Media to Brag on Their Pets

Hispanic Pet Owners See Pets as Good Practice for Raising Kids



IMPACT OF ACCULTURATION AND NATIONAL HERITAGE ON PET OWNERSHIP

Acculturation Provides Context for Understanding Latino Pet Owners

Latino Pet Ownership Closely Linked to Acculturation

Hispanic Pet Owners Less Affiliated with Hispanic Culture

Language Provides Important Clue to Hispanic Pet Ownership

Puerto Ricans Most Likely to Own Pets

Mexicans Dominate Pet Owner Population

Mexicans Favor Dogs or Cats, Other Latinos Prefer Fish, Birds or Reptiles



DEMOGRAPHIC HIGHLIGHTS OF HISPANIC AND NON-HISPANIC PET OWNERS

Latino Pet Owners Far Younger Than Other Pet Owners

Males Form Majority of Hispanic Pet Owners

Latino Pet Owner Population Has Solid Middle-Income Base

Household Structure Differs

Hispanics vs. Non-Hispanics, 2016

Lower Rate of Homeownership Affects Choices of Latino Pet Owners



DEMOGRAPHIC HIGHLIGHTS OF LATINO PET OWNERS AND NON-PET OWNERS

Latino Pet Owners Slightly Younger Than Non-Pet Owners

Latino Pet Owners More Likely to Live in Southwest and on West Coast

Hispanic Pet Owners Less Likely to Have College Degree, More Likely to Work Full-Time

Latino Pet Owners Have Higher Incomes Than Non-Pet Owners

Pet Owners Live in Larger Households

Latino Pet Owners Much More Likely Than Other Latinos to Own Their Home



CHAPTER 4: CONSUMER BEHAVIOR

PET SPENDING BY HISPANICS REBOUNDS

Hispanic Spending on Pets Totals $4.1 Billion



WHERE LATINOS SHOP FOR PET PRODUCTS

Latino Pet Owners More Likely to Head to PetSmart or Petco

Acculturation Matters in Channel Choices of Latino Pet Owners

Latino Pet Owners Less Likely to Shop Online

Millennial Hispanic Pet Owners More Attuned to Online Shopping



PET PRODUCT PREFERENCES

Latinos Are More Active Buyers of Pet Products

Hispanic Use of Flea and Tick Control Products Differs

Spanish-Dominant Pet Owners Most Likely to Buy Flea/Tick Control Products

Hispanic Cat Owners More Likely to Take Steps to Control or Prevent Heartworm

Store-Brand Pet Foods More Popular with Latinos

Price Matters More to Latino Pet Owners

Health Concerns Play Key Role in Choice of Pet Foods

Latino Dog Owners More Likely to Humanize Dog Foods

Dog Foods: Hispanic vs. Non-Hispanic Dog Owners 2016

Pet Food Product Safety Concerns Latino Pet Owners

Non-Hispanic Pet Owners, 2016

Hispanic Dog Owners Place Higher Value on Buying the Food Fido Likes

Dog Food: Hispanic vs. Non-Hispanic Pet Owners, 2016

Fewer Differences When It Comes to Caring About What's in Dog Foods

Latino Cat Owners More Concerned About Cat Food Characteristics

Natural/Organic Pet Foods Appeal to Latinos

Price and Availability of Natural/Organic Pet Products Seen as Obstacles

Natural Products Sold by Pet Stores Get Higher Marks

Stores Such as Supermarkets or Supercenters: Hispanic vs. Non-Hispanic Pet Owners, 2016



SHOPPING BEHAVIOR

Acculturation Affects Use of Coupons

English-Dominant Pet Owners Most Likely to Use Smartphones When Shopping

Store: Hispanic vs. Non-Hispanic Pet Owners and Hispanic Pet Owners by Languages Spoken at Home, 2016

Hispanic Pet Owners by Languages Used at Home, 2016



CHAPTER 5: MARKETING TO HISPANIC PET OWNERS



MEDIA PREFERENCES

Latino Pet Owners More Likely to Prefer English-Language Media

Spanish-Language Ads Less Effective with Hispanic Pet Owners

Hispanic Pet Owners Less Likely to Need Spanish-Language Labeling



MARKETING TO HISPANIC PET OWNERS

TV Advertising Engages Hispanic Pet Owners

English-Dominant Hispanic Pet Owners Download Entertainment

Product Placement Effective with Latino Pet Owners

Celebrity Marketing Works with English-Dominant Latino Pet Owners

Preference vs. Non-Hispanic Pet Owners, 2016

Cellphone Advertising Succeeds with English-Dominant Hispanic Pet Owners

Hispanic Pet Owners by Language Preference vs. Non-Hispanic Pet Owners, 2016

More Acculturated Latino Pet Owners Heavily Involved in Social Media

Latino Pet Owners Reward Companies Engaged in Pet Welfare Causes

Significant Role in Which Pet Brands I Buy: Hispanic vs. Non-Hispanic Pet Owners, 2016

