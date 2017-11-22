

Downing TWO VCT plc LEI: 213800HJGTPW7F8YEY55 Dividend Declaration - D Share and E Share 22 November 2017



The Board of Downing TWO VCT plc announces the declaration of dividends as follows: -



23.88p per D Share, and 0.10p per E Share



Both dividends will be paid on 22 December 2017 to D Shareholders and E Shareholders on the register at 1 December 2017.



This is expected to be the final dividend to D and E Shareholders and completes the process of returning funds to those shareholders. The remaining Net Asset Value of both share classes is now nil and the Company will take steps to cancel both share classes in due course.



Shareholders who invested in the Company's 'D Share' offer for subscription, received one D Share and one E Share. Following the payment of the above dividends, those shareholders will have received total dividends of 103.98p for a combined holding of one D Share and E Share.



